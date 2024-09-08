Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Fixtures
Muhammad Rameez Published September 08, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Revised matchday 2 qualifying fixtures for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (times GMT):
Sunday
Group A: Gambia v Tunisia (1500)
Monday
Group L: Burundi v Senegal (1300), Group E: Equatorial Guinea v Togo, Group F: Niger v Ghana (both 1500), Group A: Madagascar v Comoros, Group K: Uganda v Congo Brazzaville (both 1600), Group B: Lesotho v Morocco (1800), Group F: Angola v Sudan, Group H: Ethiopia v DR Congo (both 1900)
Tuesday
Group C: Botswana v Egypt, Group D: Rwanda v Nigeria, Group I: Eswatini v Mali and Mozambique v Guinea-Bissau, Group K: South Sudan v South Africa (all 1300), Group B: Gabon v Central African Republic, Group E: Liberia v Algeria, Group H: Guinea v Tanzania, Group J: Zimbabwe v Cameroon and Namibia v Kenya (all 1600), Group C: Cape Verde v Mauritania, Group D: Benin v Libya, Group G: Chad v Ivory Coast and Zambia v Sierra Leone, Group L: Burkina Faso v Malawi (all 1900)
