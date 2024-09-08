Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Fixtures

Muhammad Rameez Published September 08, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations fixtures

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Revised matchday 2 qualifying fixtures for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (times GMT):

Sunday

Group A: Gambia v Tunisia (1500)

Monday

Group L: Burundi v Senegal (1300), Group E: Equatorial Guinea v Togo, Group F: Niger v Ghana (both 1500), Group A: Madagascar v Comoros, Group K: Uganda v Congo Brazzaville (both 1600), Group B: Lesotho v Morocco (1800), Group F: Angola v Sudan, Group H: Ethiopia v DR Congo (both 1900)

Tuesday

Group C: Botswana v Egypt, Group D: Rwanda v Nigeria, Group I: Eswatini v Mali and Mozambique v Guinea-Bissau, Group K: South Sudan v South Africa (all 1300), Group B: Gabon v Central African Republic, Group E: Liberia v Algeria, Group H: Guinea v Tanzania, Group J: Zimbabwe v Cameroon and Namibia v Kenya (all 1600), Group C: Cape Verde v Mauritania, Group D: Benin v Libya, Group G: Chad v Ivory Coast and Zambia v Sierra Leone, Group L: Burkina Faso v Malawi (all 1900)

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Brazzaville Liberia Mali Ivory Coast Equatorial Guinea Algeria Ethiopia Burundi Burkina Faso Botswana Benin Tanzania Tunisia Togo Comoros South Africa Chad Rwanda Zimbabwe Zambia Sudan Sierra Leone Senegal Congo Cameroon Kenya Cape Verde Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ghana Gabon Gambia Libya Lesotho Malawi Mauritania Mozambique Madagascar Morocco Niger Nigeria Namibia Central African Republic Uganda Angola All

Recent Stories

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

2 hours ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

2 hours ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

2 hours ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

2 hours ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

2 hours ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

2 hours ago
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

2 hours ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

2 hours ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

2 hours ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

2 hours ago
 Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

2 hours ago
 Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases re ..

Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports