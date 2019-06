Football: Africa Cup of Nations fixtures Saturday (all kick-off times

Africa Cup of Nations fixtures Saturday (all kick-off times GMT, two hours behind local time)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Africa Cup of Nations fixtures Saturday (all kick-off times GMT, two hours behind local time): Group A At Cairo International Stadium Democratic Republic of Congo v Uganda (1430) Group B At Alexandria StadiumNigeria v Burundi (1700)Guinea v Madagascar (2000)