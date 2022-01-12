Football: Africa Cup of Nations result

Africa Cup of Nations result on Wednesday

Limbe, Cameroon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Africa Cup of Nations result on Wednesday: Group F In Limbe Mali 1 (Kone 48-pen) Tunisia 0 Gambia v Mauritania (1600 GMT) Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) Mali 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Gambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Group E In Douala Equatorial Guinea v Ivory Coast (1900 GMT) Standings Algeria 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 S.

Leone 1 0 1 0 0 0 1E. Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0I. Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.