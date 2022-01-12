UrduPoint.com

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Result

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 12, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations result

Africa Cup of Nations result on Wednesday

Limbe, Cameroon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Africa Cup of Nations result on Wednesday: Group F In Limbe Mali 1 (Kone 48-pen) Tunisia 0 Gambia v Mauritania (1600 GMT) Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) Mali 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Gambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Group E In Douala Equatorial Guinea v Ivory Coast (1900 GMT) Standings Algeria 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 S.

Leone 1 0 1 0 0 0 1E. Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0I. Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.

Related Topics

Africa Limbe Douala Mali Ivory Coast Equatorial Guinea Algeria Tunisia Guinea Gambia Mauritania

Recent Stories

Foolproof security to be provided to foreign inves ..

Foolproof security to be provided to foreign investors coming to participate in ..

3 minutes ago
 Music-loving pope visits Rome record store

Music-loving pope visits Rome record store

3 minutes ago
 'Mr Dakar' strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah ..

'Mr Dakar' strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah

3 minutes ago
 SAfrican indigenous 'king' arrested for growing po ..

SAfrican indigenous 'king' arrested for growing pot at presidency

3 minutes ago
 NATO May Strengthen Its Presence on Eastern Flank ..

NATO May Strengthen Its Presence on Eastern Flank - Stoltenberg

6 minutes ago
 No minister supplied Urea on preferential basis: F ..

No minister supplied Urea on preferential basis: FMPAC

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.