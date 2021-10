Football: African World Cup qualifying fixtures

Johannesburg, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :African 2022 World Cup matchday 3 and 4 qualifying fixtures from Wednesday (all kick-off times GMT): Matchday 3 Oct 6 At Marrakech, Morocco Sudan v Guinea, 1600 At Rabat Morocco v Guinea-Bissau, 1900 Oct 7 At Accra, Ghana Liberia v Cape Verde, 1300 At Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Tanzania v Benin, 1300 At Kinshasa Democratic Republic of Congo v Madagascar, 1300 At Malabo Equatorial Guinea v Zambia, 1600 At Lagos, Nigeria Nigeria v Central African Republic, 1600 At Kigali Rwanda v Uganda, 1600 At Rades, Tunisia Tunisia v Mauritania, 1900 At Agadir, Morocco Mali v Kenya, 1900 Oct 8 At Soweto, South Africa Malawi v Ivory Coast, 1300 At Douala, Cameroon Cameroon v Mozambique, 1600 At Luanda Angola v Gabon, 1600 At Blida, Algeria Algeria v Niger, 1900 At Marrakech, Morocco Djibouti v Burkina Faso, 1900 At Alexandria, Egypt Egypt v Libya, 1900 Oct 9 At Bahir Dar, Ethiopia Ethiopia v South Africa, 1300 At Cape Coast, Ghana Ghana v Zimbabwe, 1600 At Lome Togo v Congo Brazzaville, 1600 At Thies, Senegal Senegal v Namibia, 1900 --- Matchday 4 Oct 9 At Agadir, Morocco Guinea v Sudan, 1300 At Casablanca, Morocco Guinea-Bissau v Morocco, 1900 Oct 10 At Nairobi Kenya v Mali, 1300 At Entebbe, Uganda Uganda v Rwanda, 1300 At Bangui Central African Republic v Nigeria, 1300 At Mindelo, Cape Verde Cape Verde v Liberia, 1300 At Cotonou, Benin Benin v Tanzania, 1300 At Lusaka Zambia v Equatorial Guinea, 1600 At Antantanarivo Madagascar v DR Congo, 1600 At Nouakchott Mauritania v Tunisia, 1900 Oct 11 At Tangiers, Morocco Mozambique v Cameroon, 1300 At Franceville, Gabon Gabon v Angola, 1300 At Cotonou, Benin Ivory Coast v Malawi, 1600 At Marrakech, Morocco Burkina Faso v Djibouti, 1600 At Benghazi, Libya Libya v Egypt, 1900 Oct 12 At Harare Zimbabwe v Ghana, 1300 At Soweto, South Africa Namibia v Senegal, 1300 At Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa v Ethiopia, 1600 At Niamey Niger v Algeria, 1600 At Brazzaville Congo v Togo, 1600 --- Matchday 2 At Rabat Guinea v Morocco, 1300 Note: Rescheduled after coup prevented match being played in Conakry on Sept 6 Note: Eleven teams are staging home fixtures outside their countries either because stadiums or pitches do not meet international standards or due to security concerns .