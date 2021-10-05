UrduPoint.com

Football: African World Cup Qualifying Tables

Tue 05th October 2021

Football: African World Cup qualifying tables

Johannesburg, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :World Cup qualifying tables in Africa ahead of matchday 3 from Wednesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Group A Algeria 2 1 1 0 9 1 4 B.

Faso 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Niger 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 Djibouti 2 0 0 2 2 12 0 Group B Tunisia 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 Zambia 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 E.Guinea 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 Mauritania 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Group C Nigeria 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Liberia 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 C.

Verde 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 C.A.R. 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Group D I. Coast 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Cameroon 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Malawi 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 Mozambique 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 Group E Mali 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Kenya 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 Uganda 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 Rwanda 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Group F Libya 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Egypt 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Gabon 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Angola 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 Group G S.

Africa 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Ghana 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Ethiopia 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Zimbabwe 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 Group H Senegal 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 Namibia 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Congo 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 Togo 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 Group I G. Bissau 2 1 1 0 5 3 4 Morocco 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Guinea 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Sudan 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 Note: Guinea v Morocco, scheduled for Conakry last month, postponed due to coup Group J Tanzania 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 Benin 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 DR Congo 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Madagascar 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 Note: Group winners qualify for two-leg play-offs next March, which will decide the five African representatives at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar .

