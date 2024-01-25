Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Fixtures for the last 16 of the Asian Cup in Qatar (times GMT)

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Fixtures for the last 16 of the Asian Cup in Qatar (times GMT):

Sunday

Australia v Indonesia (1130)

Tajikistan v UAE (1600)

Monday

Iraq v Jordan (1130)

Qatar v Palestine (1600)

Tuesday

Uzbekistan v Thailand (1130)

Saudi Arabia v South Korea (1600)

Wednesday

Bahrain v Japan (1130)

Iran v Syria (1600)