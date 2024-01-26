Football: Asian Cup Last-16 Fixtures
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Fixtures for the last 16 of the Asian Cup in Qatar (times GMT):
Sunday
Tajikistan v UAE (1600)
Monday
Tuesday
Uzbekistan v Thailand (1130)
Saudi Arabia v South Korea (1600)
Wednesday
