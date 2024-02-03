Football: Asian Cup Quarter-final Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 03, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) results from the Asian Cup in Qatar on Friday:
Quarter-finals
Australia 1 (Goodwin 42) South Korea 2 (Hwang 90+6-pen, Son 104)
Tajikistan 0 Jordan 1 (Khanonov 66-og)
