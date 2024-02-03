Open Menu

Football: Asian Cup Quarter-final Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 03, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) results from the Asian Cup in Qatar on Friday:

Quarter-finals

Australia 1 (Goodwin 42) South Korea 2 (Hwang 90+6-pen, Son 104)

Tajikistan 0 Jordan 1 (Khanonov 66-og)

