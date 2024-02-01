Open Menu

Football: Asian Cup Results

Muhammad Rameez Published February 01, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) results from the Asian Cup in Qatar on Wednesday:

Last 16

Bahrain 1 (Suzuki 64-og) Japan 3 (Doan 31, Kubo 49, Ueda 72)

Iran 1 (Taremi 34-pen) Syria 1 (Khribin 64-pen)

(Iran win 5-3 on penalties)

