Open Menu

Football: Asian Cup Results And Tables

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2024 | 10:34 PM

Football: Asian Cup results and tables

Results from the Asian Cup in Qatar on Wednesday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) results from the Asian Cup in Qatar on Wednesday:

Group D

Japan 3 (Ueda 6-pen, 52, Hubner 88-og) Indonesia (Walsh 90+1) 1

Iraq 3 (Sulaka 47, Hussein 73, 90+12) Vietnam 2 (Viet Anh 42, Quang Hai 90+1)

Table (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Iraq 3 3 0 0 8 4 9 - qualified

Japan 3 2 0 1 8 5 6 - qualified

Indonesia 3 1 0 2 3 6 3

Vietnam 3 0 0 3 4 8 0

Related Topics

Iraq Qatar Indonesia Japan Vietnam From Asia

Recent Stories

ECP directs provincial govts to stop LG officials ..

ECP directs provincial govts to stop LG officials from supporting candidates

26 minutes ago
 CPEC a gift to Pakistan by China: Mr. Zhao Shiren

CPEC a gift to Pakistan by China: Mr. Zhao Shiren

27 minutes ago
 IG Punjab meets with delegation of special persons

IG Punjab meets with delegation of special persons

27 minutes ago
 SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thoug ..

SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thought Leaders'

27 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM condole demise of Journalist's b ..

AJK President, PM condole demise of Journalist's brother

31 minutes ago
 Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion

Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion

31 minutes ago
Japan into Asian Cup last 16 as Iraq win five-goal ..

Japan into Asian Cup last 16 as Iraq win five-goal thriller

31 minutes ago
 All arrangements swiftly completing for general el ..

All arrangements swiftly completing for general election: Commissioner Rawalpind ..

29 minutes ago
 Commissioner office, FDI ink MoU to conduct awaren ..

Commissioner office, FDI ink MoU to conduct awareness session in educational ins ..

29 minutes ago
 Bilawal’s Hyderabad public meeting to be milesto ..

Bilawal’s Hyderabad public meeting to be milestone for general elections: Nisa ..

29 minutes ago
 Sharjeel asks public for vote in next elections to ..

Sharjeel asks public for vote in next elections to bring change

29 minutes ago
 SAPM honours outstanding achievement of Basimah Us ..

SAPM honours outstanding achievement of Basimah Usman

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports