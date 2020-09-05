Football Association of Czech Republic Quarantines National Team for 10 Days Over COVID-19

The Football Association of the Czech Republic (FACR) has decided to quarantine all of its national team players and coaches following the Friday game with Slovakia, and prepare another team for the upcoming game with Scotland, FACR spokesman Michal Jurman said on Saturday

Earlier in the day, the team posted a message that it would not be able to play against Scotland in the UEFA Nations League championship on Monday.

"The decision to send the players and coaches of the national team on a 10-day quarantine has been made after consulting with Prague sanitation physician Martina Maresova, who expressed concern about COVID-19 spreading to other team members," Jurman said.

He added that only two players had been tested positive for the disease and that, following talks with the UEFA, the game with Scotland would take place as scheduled.

"Right now, the Football Association of the Czech Republic together with the clubs' representatives are deciding who will take part in the game," Jurman added.

The Czech Republic has confirmed a total of 27,249 cases, including 429 deaths.