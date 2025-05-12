Football Association Takes Out Rally
Muhammad Rameez Published May 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A rally was organized by the District Football Association Multan to express solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces for their decisive response and victory over India, describing it "Fatah Mubeen".
Participants also distributed sweets to celebrate the occasion. President of the organization, Mian Javed Qureshi, and President of Anjuman Tajiran Circular Road Delhi Gate to Khooni Burj, Malik Ilyas Dogar, addressed the gathering. They stated that the entire nation was observing a day of gratitude to pay tribute to the brave armed forces who crushed the enemy’s evil plans through Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos.
They highlighted the exceptional performance of the Pakistan Air Force in bringing down Indian jets, which shattered the enemy's arrogance. They termed India’s humiliating defeat a result of the military’s successful strategy, targeting over 26 key locations and forcing the enemy to retreat.
The rally was attended by General Secretary Sheikh Muqeem Ahmed, Aizaz Khan, Imran Ali, Muhammad Aqdas, Bilal Qureshi, Javed Bhatti, Liaqat Qureshi, Aslam Ansari, Farhan Qureshi, Shahid Ameer, Wajid Baloch, Irfan Qureshi, Rashid Kamran, Ashfaq Dogar, and others.
