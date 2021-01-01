UrduPoint.com
Football Australia Announces "milestone" In Transformation To Separate It From Operation Of Top Leagues

Zeeshan Mehtab 42 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 03:00 PM

Football Australia and the newly formed Australian Professional Leagues (APL) announced recently that terms had been agreed to "unbundle" the top tier of domestic league competitions from the governing body

Football Australia, the sport's governing body in the country, said in a statement on Thursday that this unbundling of the Professional Leagues from it means that "the football structure will be in line with global best practice in football", separating Football Australia as the regulatory body from the operation of the Professional Leagues, including the men's and women's highest-level and the Youth League, which are A-League, W-League and Y-League.

"In accordance with the FIFA Statutes, the Professional Leagues will operate under the umbrella of and recognised by Football Australia as the top tier of domestic league football competitions in Australia, " the statement said.

APL will take over the operational, commercial, and marketing control of the Professional Leagues and all revenue generation responsibilities, according to it.

Football Australia will retain regulatory functions in respect of the Professional Leagues, including matters relating to on-and-off-field disciplinary and integrity matters, the registration of Clubs, Players and Officials, the transfer system, and the domestic match Calendar.

"The unbundling of the Professional Leagues from Football Australia is a key milestone in the ongoing transformation of Australian football," said James Johnson, CEO of Football Australia.

