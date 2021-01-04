Barcelona defeated Huesca 1-0 on Sunday with Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong scoring the only goal in the narrow win

ISTANBUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Barcelona defeated Huesca 1-0 on Sunday with Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong scoring the only goal in the narrow win.

In his 500th La Liga game, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi provided an assist to de Jong in the 27th minute to gain three points in the game played at Huesca's Estadio El Alcoraz stadium.

With the latest win, Barca jumped to fifth place with 28 points.

A Barcelona player for more than a decade, Messi scored 644 goals and 284 assists in 750 games for the Spanish club.

The 33-year-old led his team to claim 10 La Liga and four UEFA Champions League trophies.

Former goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta holds the record for all-time appearances in the La Liga with 622 games.

Zubizarreta, 59, previously played for Alaves, Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona, and Valencia between 1979-1998.