Football: CAF Champions League Results - 1st Update
CAF Champions League results on Sunday
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) CAF Champions League results on Sunday:
1st rd, 2nd legs
Gor Mahia (KEN) 5 Al Merreikh Bentiu (SSD) 1 (agg 5-2)
Ferroviario Beira (MOZ) 0 Mbabane Swallows (ESW) 0 (agg 0-1)
Maniema Union (COD) 0 Ngezi Platinum (ZIM) 0 (agg 0-0, Maniema win 4-3 on penalties)
Coton Sport (BEN) 1 Douanes (BUR) 1 (agg 1-1, Douanes win on away goals)
Chabab Belouizdad (ALG) 1 Leopards Dolisie (CGO) 0 (agg 3-0)
Samartex (GHA) 1 Victoria Utd (CMR) 0 (agg 2-0)
Monastir (TUN) 2 AS PSI (CHA) 0 (agg 3-0)
Djoliba (MLI) walkover, Red Star (CAR) withdrew due to lack of funds
ASKO Kara (TOG) 1 Deportivo Mongomo (GEQ) 0 (agg 3-2)
Nouadhibou (MTN) 1 Milo (GUI) 1 (agg 1-1, Milo win on away goals)
San Pedro (CIV) 1 Bo Rangers (SLE) 0 (agg 2-1)
Al Hilal (SUD) 1 Al Ahly Benghazi (LBA) 1 (agg 2-1)
FAR Rabat (MAR) 2 Remo Stars (NGR) 0 (agg 3-2)
Played Saturday
Commercial Bank (ETH) 1 Villa (UGA) 1 (agg 3-2)
Young Africans (TAN) 6 Vital'O (BDI) 0 (agg 10-0)
APR (RWA) 2 AZAM (TAN) 0 (agg 2-1)
Pyramids (EGY) 3 JKU (ZAN) 1 (agg 9-1)
Red Arrows (ZAM) 2 Nyasa Big Bullets (MAW) 0 (agg 3-2)
Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT) 1 African Stars (NAM) 0 (agg 1-1, Galaxy won 6-5 on penalties)
Sagrada Esperanca (ANG) 3 Saint Louis (SEY) 0 (agg 4-0)
Raja Casablanca (MAR) 5 AS GNN (NIG) 0 (agg 7-1)
Teungueth (SEN) 1 Stade Abidjan (CIV) 1 (agg 2-2, Stade won 5-4 on penalties)
Al Merrikh (SUD) 2 Al Nasr (LBA) 0 (agg 2-0)
Friday
Dekedaha (SOM) 3 Arta Solar (DJI) 4 (agg 5-4)
Orlando Pirates (RSA) 4 Disciples (MAD) 0 (agg 4-0)
Enugu Rangers (NGR) 1 Zilimadjou (COM) 1 (agg 2-1)
Thursday
Mouloudia Alger (ALG) 2 Watanga (LBR) 0 (agg 4-0)
Note: Winners qualify for 2nd rd on Sept 13-15 and 20-22
