Open Menu

Football: CAF Champions League Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez Published August 26, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Football: CAF Champions League results - 1st update

CAF Champions League results on Sunday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) CAF Champions League results on Sunday:

1st rd, 2nd legs

Gor Mahia (KEN) 5 Al Merreikh Bentiu (SSD) 1 (agg 5-2)

Ferroviario Beira (MOZ) 0 Mbabane Swallows (ESW) 0 (agg 0-1)

Maniema Union (COD) 0 Ngezi Platinum (ZIM) 0 (agg 0-0, Maniema win 4-3 on penalties)

Coton Sport (BEN) 1 Douanes (BUR) 1 (agg 1-1, Douanes win on away goals)

Chabab Belouizdad (ALG) 1 Leopards Dolisie (CGO) 0 (agg 3-0)

Samartex (GHA) 1 Victoria Utd (CMR) 0 (agg 2-0)

Monastir (TUN) 2 AS PSI (CHA) 0 (agg 3-0)

Djoliba (MLI) walkover, Red Star (CAR) withdrew due to lack of funds

ASKO Kara (TOG) 1 Deportivo Mongomo (GEQ) 0 (agg 3-2)

Nouadhibou (MTN) 1 Milo (GUI) 1 (agg 1-1, Milo win on away goals)

San Pedro (CIV) 1 Bo Rangers (SLE) 0 (agg 2-1)

Al Hilal (SUD) 1 Al Ahly Benghazi (LBA) 1 (agg 2-1)

FAR Rabat (MAR) 2 Remo Stars (NGR) 0 (agg 3-2)

Played Saturday

Commercial Bank (ETH) 1 Villa (UGA) 1 (agg 3-2)

Young Africans (TAN) 6 Vital'O (BDI) 0 (agg 10-0)

APR (RWA) 2 AZAM (TAN) 0 (agg 2-1)

Pyramids (EGY) 3 JKU (ZAN) 1 (agg 9-1)

Red Arrows (ZAM) 2 Nyasa Big Bullets (MAW) 0 (agg 3-2)

Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT) 1 African Stars (NAM) 0 (agg 1-1, Galaxy won 6-5 on penalties)

Sagrada Esperanca (ANG) 3 Saint Louis (SEY) 0 (agg 4-0)

Raja Casablanca (MAR) 5 AS GNN (NIG) 0 (agg 7-1)

Teungueth (SEN) 1 Stade Abidjan (CIV) 1 (agg 2-2, Stade won 5-4 on penalties)

Al Merrikh (SUD) 2 Al Nasr (LBA) 0 (agg 2-0)

Friday

Dekedaha (SOM) 3 Arta Solar (DJI) 4 (agg 5-4)

Orlando Pirates (RSA) 4 Disciples (MAD) 0 (agg 4-0)

Enugu Rangers (NGR) 1 Zilimadjou (COM) 1 (agg 2-1)

Thursday

Mouloudia Alger (ALG) 2 Watanga (LBR) 0 (agg 4-0)

Note: Winners qualify for 2nd rd on Sept 13-15 and 20-22

Related Topics

Rangers Car Bank Victoria San Pedro Young Mongomo Abidjan Nouadhibou Rabat Casablanca Beira Enugu Bo Bentiu Mbabane Monastir Orlando Netherlands Antillean Guilder Moroccan Dirham March April Sunday

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

4 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

4 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

4 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

4 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

4 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

4 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

5 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

5 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

5 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

5 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

5 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports