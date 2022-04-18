Football: CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals results

(@imziishan)

CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg results on Monday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg results on Monday: In Alexandria, Egypt Al Masry (EGY) 2 (Marey 11, Layouni 82) Renaissance Berkane (MAR) 1 (Regragui 17) In Benghazi, Libya Al Ittihad (LBA) 0 Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) 0 In Cairo Pyramids (EGY) 0 TP Mazembe (COD) 0 Played Sunday In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Simba (TAN) 1 (Kapombe 68-pen) Orlando Pirates (RSA) 0 Second legs: April 24afp