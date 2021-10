Football: CAF Confederation Cup results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :CAF Confederation Cup last-32 second leg results this weekend: At Berkane, Morocco Renaissance Berkane (MAR) 4 (El Bahraoui 43, 74, El Helali 79, Moudane 89) Ben Guerdane (TUN) 0 Berkane win 5-0 on aggregate At Tizi Ouzou, Algeria JS Kabylie (ALG) 2 (Haroun 56, 90+4) FAR (MAR) 1 (Araina 58) Kabylie win 3-1 on aggregate At Aba, Nigeria Enyimba (NGR) 3 (Omoyele 2, Mbaoma 31, Kalu 90) Diambars (SEN) 0 Enyimba win 4-0 on aggregate At Sfax, Tunisia CS Sfaxien (TUN) 4 (Kouakou 11, Ben Ali 18, Harzi 27, Chaouat 39) Bayelsa Utd (NGR) 0 Sfaxien win 4-1 on aggregate At Algiers JS Saoura (ALG) 1 (Lahmeri 48) Concorde (MTN) 1 (Thiam 90) Saoura win 3-2 on aggregate At Cairo Pyramids (EGY) 1 (Gabr 29) Azam (TAN) 0 Pyramids win 1-0 on aggregate At Alexandria, Egypt Al Masry (EGY) 1 (Attia 26) Revenue Authority (UGA) 0 Masry win 1-0 on aggregate At Nairobi Gor Mahia (KEN) v Al Ahly Merowe (SUD) - cancelled.

Merowe failed to appear and Gor awarded walkover Gor led 3-1 on aggregate from first leg At Kinshasa Vita Club (COD) 1 (Manqoba 19) Marumo Gallants (RSA) 1 (Nkosi 89) Gallants win 3-2 on aggregate At Garoua, Cameroon Coton Sport (CMR) 1 (Limane 88) Orapa Utd (BOT) 0 Aggregate: 2-2, Coton win on away goals At Soweto, South Africa Orlando Pirates (RSA) 1 (Jele 17) Diables Noirs (CGO) 0 Pirates win 1-0 on aggregate At Luanda Primeiro Agosto (ANG) 0 Red Arrows (ZAM) 0 Arrows win 1-0 on aggregate At Kinshasa DC Motema Pembe (COD) 2 (Katulondi 27, Kimvuidi 48) Kigali (RWA) 1 (Kwizera 43) Pembe win 4-2 on aggregate At Abidjan, Ivory Coast ASFA Yennenga (BUR) 0 Binga (MLI) 1 (Diaby 85) Aggregate: 1-1, Binga win 7-6 on penalties At Benghazi, Libya Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) v Biashara Utd (TAN) - cancelled.

Biashara failed to arrive and Ahly awarded walkover Biashara led 2-0 on aggregate from first leg At Luanda InterClube (ANG) v CFF Andoharanofotsy (MAD) - cancelled. CFF withdrew and InterClube awarded walkover InterClube led 3-0 on aggregate from first leg Notes-- Yennenga staged home match in the Ivory Coast as there are no international-standard stadiums in Burkina Faso-- Winners qualify to play CAF Champions League last-32 losers in play-offs for group places.