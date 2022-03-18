UrduPoint.com

Football: Champions League Quarter-final And Semi-final Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 18, 2022 | 05:09 PM

Football: Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of this season's Champions League, made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of this season's Champions League, made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday: Quarter-finals Chelsea (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP) Manchester City (ENG) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Villarreal (ESP) v Bayern Munich (GER) Benfica (POR) v Liverpool (ENG) Semi-finals Manchester City or Atletico Madrid v Chelsea or Real Madrid Benfica or Liverpool v Villarreal or Bayern Munich - Quarter-final first legs to be played April 5 and 6, second legs on April 12 and 13- Semi-final first legs to be played April 26 and 27, second legs on May 3 and 4- Final to be played at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28

