Football: Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of this season's Champions League, made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday: Quarter-finals Chelsea (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP) Manchester City (ENG) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Villarreal (ESP) v Bayern Munich (GER) Benfica (POR) v Liverpool (ENG) Semi-finals Manchester City or Atletico Madrid v Chelsea or Real Madrid Benfica or Liverpool v Villarreal or Bayern Munich - Quarter-final first legs to be played April 5 and 6, second legs on April 12 and 13- Semi-final first legs to be played April 26 and 27, second legs on May 3 and 4- Final to be played at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28