- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Football: Club World Cup Result
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2022 | 12:10 AM
Abu Dhabi, Feb 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Club World Cup result on Saturday: Second round Al Ahly (EGY) 1 (Hany 53) Monterrey (MEX) 0 Playing SundayAl Hilal (KSA) v Al Jazira (UAE)
Recent Stories
'Gang of criminals' gathered at Model Town to prevent retrieval of looted money ..
Russian Ambassador to US Says Moscow Has No Interest in Attacking Ukraine
President wishes quick recovery to Turkish President, his wife
Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother
Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death
Prime Minister wishes complete recovery to Turkish President, his wife
More Stories From Sports
-
Scotland edge England in Calcutta Cup thriller2 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Scotland v England Six Nations result2 minutes ago
-
COVID-19 claims 13 more lives2 hours ago
-
PSB holds football, hockey, netball matches on Kashmir Solidarity Day3 hours ago
-
3rd National School and College Throwball Championship starts from Feb 243 hours ago
-
China's Xi Toasts Guests at Beijing Olympics' Welcoming Banquet4 hours ago
-
Ana in front at 1st Fatima Jinnah Punjab Amateur Ladies Golf Championship4 hours ago
-
SAPM welcomes Kashmir Solidarity Day Cycle Rally5 hours ago
-
Aibak Polo Cup: Remounts face FG Polo in main final5 hours ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity cricket match held6 hours ago
-
Siraj-ud-Daulah College clinches Sindh Colleges Games title7 hours ago
-
Islamabad Green win Kashmir Solidarity Day netball match7 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.