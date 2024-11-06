Football Competitions Start Under 'Khelta Punjab' Programme
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The District sports Department has commenced football competitions in Al-Fateh Football Ground Saleemi Chowk under 'Khelta Punjab' programme.
Former MPA Sheikh Ejaz inaugurated the competitions by kicking the ball and witnessed the opening match as chief guest.
In the opening match, Ghulam Muhammad Abad Football Club and Punjab University Football Club presented excellent performance. However, no team could carry the day as the match remained indecisive with 1-1 goals from both sides.
Divisional Sports Officer Chaudhary Tariq Nazir, District Sports Officer Sajida Latif, Tehsil Sports Officer City Miss Shabina Hameed, Muhammad Aslam Butt, Saqib Butt and others were also present.
