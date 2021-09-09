UrduPoint.com

Football: CONCACAF 2022 World Cup Qualifying Table

Thu 09th September 2021

Los Angeles, Sept 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Standings in 2022 World Cup qualifying for the North and Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF) region after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn lost, goals for, against, points): Mexico 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 Canada 3 1 2 0 5 2 5 United States 3 1 2 0 5 2 5 Panama 3 1 2 0 4 1 5 Costa Rica 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 Honduras 3 0 2 1 2 5 2 El Salvador 3 0 2 1 0 3 2 Jamaica 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 afp

