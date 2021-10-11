UrduPoint.com

Football: CONCACAF 2022 World Cup Qualifying Table

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Standings in 2022 World Cup qualifying for the North and Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF) region after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn lost, goals for, against, points): Mexico 5 3 2 0 8 3 11 United States 5 2 2 1 7 3 8 Panama 5 2 2 1 5 2 8 Canada 5 1 4 0 6 3 7 Costa Rica 5 1 3 1 3 3 6 Salvador 5 1 2 2 2 5 5Honduras 5 0 3 2 2 8 3Jamaica 5 0 2 3 2 8 2.

