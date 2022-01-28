UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published January 28, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Football: CONCACAF 2022 World Cup qualifying table

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Standings in 2022 World Cup qualifying for the North and Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF) region after Thursday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Canada 9 5 4 0 15 5 19 United States 9 5 3 1 13 5 18 Mexico 9 5 2 2 13 8 17 Panama 9 4 2 3 11 10 14 Costa Rica 9 3 3 3 7 7 12 Jamaica 9 1 4 4 7 12 7Salvador 9 1 3 5 4 11 6Honduras 9 0 3 6 5 17 3.

