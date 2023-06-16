UrduPoint.com

Football: CONCACAF Nations League Results

Muhammad Rameez Published June 16, 2023

Football: CONCACAF Nations League results

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :results from CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas on Thursday: Semi-finals Panama 0 Canada 2 (David 25, Davies 69) H-t: 0-1 United States 3 (Pulisic 37, 46, Pepi 78) Mexico 0

