Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Copa America standings on Thursday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Group A Argentina 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 Paraguay 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 Chile 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 Uruguay 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 Bolivia 3 0 0 3 1 6 0 Group B Brazil 3 3 0 0 9 1 9 Colombia 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 Peru 3 1 1 1 4 7 4Ecuador 3 0 2 1 4 5 2Venezuela 3 0 2 1 2 5 2.

