ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Urtasker Group of Companies organized a Football Championship for Breast Cancer Awareness in October, fondly known as Pink Month at Zaraj Football Ground in Rawalpindi.

In an inspiring display of unity, 2 female and 5 male teams came together to raise awareness for a noble cause.

This event was held in collaboration with the Leisure Leagues and World Group and showcased Urtasker's commitment to corporate social responsibility, said a press release.

The two formidable female teams battled fiercely on the field, representing Urtasker and Leisure Leagues. In a heart-pounding match, the Urtasker’s female team emerged triumphant with a 1-0 victory, demonstrating their dedication to the cause.

Meanwhile, in the male category, the New Yorkers showed their sportsmanship by winning against the Pindi Badshah with a score of 1-0 in the final.

However, in the true spirit of fair play and unity, the New Yorkers gave the winning title to the Pindi Badshah team.

There were 10 pool matches among 5 teams, and the qualifiers played the semifinals and final.

The other teams included Jhelum Stallions, Urtasker Hawks, and Urtasker United.

Zeeshan Riaz, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Urtasker and a key player in the New Yorkers team, said, "This tournament was about more than just football; it was about coming together as a community to support a crucial cause.

We're proud to have played a part in raising awareness for breast cancer and promoting unity through sports."