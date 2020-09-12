Football: English Championship Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 02:10 AM
London, Sept 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :English Championship result on Friday, the opening day of the 2020-21 second tier season: Watford 1 Middlesbrough 0 Playing SaturdayBarnsley v Luton, Birmingham v Brentford (1130 GMT), Bournemouth v Blackburn, Bristol City v Coventry, Cardiff v Sheffield Wednesday, Derby v Reading, Huddersfield v Norwich, Millwall v Stoke, Preston v Swansea, QPR v Nottingham Forest, Wycombe v Rotherham (1130 GMT)