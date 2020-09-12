Football: English Championship results

London, Sept 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) : English Championship result on Friday, the opening day of the 2020-21 second tier season: Watford 1 Middlesbrough 0 Playing SaturdayBarnsley v Luton , Birmingham v Brentford (1130 GMT), Bournemouth v Blackburn, Bristol City v Coventry , Cardiff v Sheffield Wednesday, Derby v Reading , Huddersfield v Norwich , Millwall v Stoke , Preston v Swansea , QPR v Nottingham Forest, Wycombe v Rotherham (1130 GMT)

Share on Whatsapp

Recent Stories

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish rela ..

Trump Suggests Palestine, Iran Could Also Agree to ..

Netanyahu Says Israel-Bahrain Agreement Opens New ..