Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Barnsley 2 Bristol City 2 Birmingham 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1 Blackburn 0 Nottingham Forest 1 Bournemouth 0 QPR 0 Brentford 2 Coventry 0 Luton 0 Stoke 2 Middlesbrough 0 Reading 0 Rotherham 1 Norwich 2 Swansea 1 Huddersfield 2 Wycombe 1 Millwall 2 Played Friday Derby 0 Watford 1 Playing Sunday (1100 GMT)Preston v Cardiff