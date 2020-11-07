Football: English Championship Results
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:12 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :English Championship results on Saturday Birmingham 1 Bournemouth 3 Blackburn 3 QPR 1 Brentford 0 Middlesbrough 0 Derby 0 Barnsley 2 Huddersfield 1 Luton 1 Norwich 1 Swansea 0 Nottingham Forest 2 Wycombe 0 Reading 0 Stoke 3 Rotherham 2 Preston 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0 Millwall 0 Watford 3 Coventry 2 Friday:Cardiff 0 Bristol City 1