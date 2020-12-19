Football: English Championship Results
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Birmingham 1 Middlesbrough 4 Brentford 3 Reading 1 Huddersfield 2 Watford 0 Luton 0 Bournemouth 0 Millwall 1 Nottingham Forest 1 Norwich 2 Cardiff 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1 Coventry 0 Stoke 1 Blackburn 0 Swansea 2 Barnsley 0 Wycombe 1 QPR 1 Rotherham v Derby - postponed Played FridayPreston 1 Bristol City 0