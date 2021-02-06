Football: English Championship Results
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 10:43 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :English Championship results on Saturday Bournemouth 3 Birmingham 2 Bristol City 0 Cardiff 2 Coventry 0 Watford 0 Luton 1 Huddersfield 1 Middlesbrough 1 Brentford 4 Millwall 4 Sheffield Wednesday 1 Preston 1 Rotherham 2 QPR 1 Blackburn 0 Stoke 0 Reading 0 Wycombe 0 Nottingham Forest 3 Barnsley v Derby - postponed Played FridaySwansea 2 Norwich 0