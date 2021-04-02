Football: English Championship Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 43 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 09:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :English Championship results on Friday: Bournemouth 3 Middlesbrough 1 Bristol City 0 Stoke 2 Cardiff 0 Nottingham Forest 1 Derby 2 Luton 0 Millwall 1 Rotherham 0 Preston 1 Norwich 1 QPR 3 Coventry 0 Watford 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0 Wycombe 1 Blackburn 0 Playing later Barnsley v Reading (1730 GMT), Birmingham v Swansea (2000 GMT) Playing SaturdayHuddersfield v Brentford (1130 GMT)