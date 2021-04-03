Football: English Championship Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:48 PM
English Championship result on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :English Championship result on Saturday: Huddersfield 1 Brentford 1 Played Friday Barnsley 1 Reading 1 Birmingham 1 Swansea 0 Bournemouth 3 Middlesbrough 1 Bristol City 0 Stoke 2 Cardiff 0 Nottingham Forest 1 Derby 2 Luton 0 Millwall 1 Rotherham 0 Preston 1 Norwich 1 QPR 3 Coventry 0Watford 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0Wycombe 1 Blackburn 0