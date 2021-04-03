UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Championship Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:48 PM

Football: English Championship results

English Championship result on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :English Championship result on Saturday: Huddersfield 1 Brentford 1 Played Friday Barnsley 1 Reading 1 Birmingham 1 Swansea 0 Bournemouth 3 Middlesbrough 1 Bristol City 0 Stoke 2 Cardiff 0 Nottingham Forest 1 Derby 2 Luton 0 Millwall 1 Rotherham 0 Preston 1 Norwich 1 QPR 3 Coventry 0Watford 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0Wycombe 1 Blackburn 0

Related Topics

Derby Bristol Bournemouth Swansea Reading Sheffield Middlesbrough Coventry Norwich Luton Nottingham Stoke Cardiff Birmingham

Recent Stories

Mushtaq Ahmed sees big potential in U19 spinners

1 minute ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission seals private hospita ..

1 minute ago

Football: English Championship table

1 minute ago

Italy Enters 3-Day Lockdown for Easter as Daily CO ..

16 minutes ago

770 Lahore cops test COVID-19 positive so far: CCP ..

16 minutes ago

Jehangir, Ali Tareen secure interim bail in three ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.