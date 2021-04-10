UrduPoint.com
Football: English Championship Results

Sat 10th April 2021

Football: English Championship results

English Championship results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Barnsley 2 Middlesbrough 0 Birmingham 2 Stoke 0 Bournemouth 4 Coventry 1 Bristol City 0 Nottingham Forest 0 Cardiff 2 Blackburn 2 Derby 0 Norwich 1 Huddersfield 0 Rotherham 0 Millwall 0 Swansea 3 Preston 0 Brentford 5 QPR 4 Sheffield Wednesday 1 Wycombe 1 Luton 3 Played FridayWatford 2 Reading 0

