Football: English Championship Results
Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:57 PM
English Championship results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Barnsley 2 Middlesbrough 0 Birmingham 2 Stoke 0 Bournemouth 4 Coventry 1 Bristol City 0 Nottingham Forest 0 Cardiff 2 Blackburn 2 Derby 0 Norwich 1 Huddersfield 0 Rotherham 0 Millwall 0 Swansea 3 Preston 0 Brentford 5 QPR 4 Sheffield Wednesday 1 Wycombe 1 Luton 3 Played FridayWatford 2 Reading 0