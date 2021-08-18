Football: English Championship Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 48 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :English Championship results on Tuesday: Barnsley 0 Luton 1 Blackpool 0 Coventry 1 Huddersfield 1 Preston 0 Millwall 1 Fulham 2 Peterborough 2 Cardiff 2 Reading 2 Bristol City 3 Swansea 1 Stoke 3 Playing Wednesday (1845 GMT unless stated) Birmingham v Bournemouth Hull v Derby Middlesbrough v QPRNottingham Forest v BlackburnWest Brom v Sheffield United (1900 GMT).