Football: English Championship Results
English Championship results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Coventry 1 West Brom 2 Barnsley 1 Huddersfield 1 Blackburn 1 Preston 0 Blackpool 0 Luton 3 Bristol City 1 Derby 0 Cardiff 2 Sheffield United 3 Middlesbrough 1 Swansea 0 Millwall 3 Birmingham 1 Nottingham Forest 2 Peterborough 0 Reading 1 Hull 1 Sunday QPR v Stoke (1430 GMT) Played FridayFulham 1 Bournemouth 1