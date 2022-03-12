Football: English Championship Results
English Championship results on Saturday: Barnsley 1 Fulham 1 Birmingham 0 Hull 0 Blackburn 0 Bristol City 1 Blackpool 1 Swansea 0 Bournemouth 2 Derby 0 Cardiff 0 Preston 0 Coventry 4 Sheffield United 1 Millwall 0 Middlesbrough 0 Nottingham Forest 4 Reading 0 Peterborough 2 Stoke 2 Played Friday West Brom 2 Huddersfield 2 Playing SundayLuton v QPR (1200 GMT)