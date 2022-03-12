UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Results

Muhammad Rameez Published March 12, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Football: English Championship results

English Championship results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Barnsley 1 Fulham 1 Birmingham 0 Hull 0 Blackburn 0 Bristol City 1 Blackpool 1 Swansea 0 Bournemouth 2 Derby 0 Cardiff 0 Preston 0 Coventry 4 Sheffield United 1 Millwall 0 Middlesbrough 0 Nottingham Forest 4 Reading 0 Peterborough 2 Stoke 2 Played Friday West Brom 2 Huddersfield 2 Playing SundayLuton v QPR (1200 GMT)

Related Topics

Peterborough Derby Bristol Bournemouth Swansea Reading Sheffield Middlesbrough Coventry Blackpool Nottingham Stoke Cardiff Birmingham

Recent Stories

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

14 seconds ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

15 seconds ago
 Cricket: West Indies v England 1st Test scores

Cricket: West Indies v England 1st Test scores

17 seconds ago
 Pakistan demands joint probe of "accidental firing ..

Pakistan demands joint probe of "accidental firing" of Indian missile: FO

21 seconds ago
 Sheikh Rashid lauds FC's role for curbing crimes i ..

Sheikh Rashid lauds FC's role for curbing crimes in Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>