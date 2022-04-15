Football: English Championship Results
Muhammad Rameez Published April 15, 2022 | 09:25 PM
English Championship results on Friday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Friday: Luton 1 Nottingham Forest 0 Birmingham 2 Coventry 4 Bournemouth 0 Middlesbrough 0 Hull 2 Cardiff 1 Peterborough 2 Blackburn 1 Preston 1 Millwall 1 Sheff Utd 1 Reading 2 Stoke 0 Bristol City 1 Swansea 1 Barnsley 1 West Brom 2 Blackpool 1 Playing laterHuddersfield v QPR (1630 GMT)Derby v Fulham (1900)