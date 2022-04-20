UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Results

Muhammad Rameez Published April 20, 2022 | 06:05 PM

Football: English Championship results

English Championship results on Monday

London, April 18 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Monday: Middlesbrough 0 Huddersfield 2 Barnsley 0 Peterbrough 2 Blackburn 0 Stoke 1 Blackpool 6 Birmingham 1 Cardiff 0 Luton 1 Coventry 0 Bournemouth 3 Millwall 2 Hull 1 QPR 1 Derby 0 Reading 4 Swansea 4 Playing later (all times GMT) Bristol City v Sheffield United (1730), Nottingham Forest v West Brom (2000) TuesdayFulham v Preston (1945)

Related Topics

Derby Bristol Bournemouth Swansea Reading Sheffield Middlesbrough Coventry Blackpool Luton Nottingham Stoke Cardiff Birmingham All

Recent Stories

Around 4,000-litre substandard oil confiscated

Around 4,000-litre substandard oil confiscated

30 seconds ago
 LG Polls in Balochistan: ROs to receive nomination ..

LG Polls in Balochistan: ROs to receive nomination papers by April 21

31 seconds ago
 7918 cases registered against kite flying, aerial ..

7918 cases registered against kite flying, aerial firing in Punjab

34 seconds ago
 Turkey Neutralizes 30 Kurdish Militants During Ope ..

Turkey Neutralizes 30 Kurdish Militants During Operation in Northern Iraq - Mili ..

36 seconds ago
 K-Electric suggests hike in power tariff

K-Electric suggests hike in power tariff

1 hour ago
 e-Pay Punjab achieves another landmark: 80 billion ..

E-Pay Punjab achieves another landmark: 80 billion+ Collected through 15 million ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.