Football: English Championship Results
Muhammad Rameez Published April 20, 2022 | 06:05 PM
English Championship results on Monday
London, April 18 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Monday: Middlesbrough 0 Huddersfield 2 Barnsley 0 Peterbrough 2 Blackburn 0 Stoke 1 Blackpool 6 Birmingham 1 Cardiff 0 Luton 1 Coventry 0 Bournemouth 3 Millwall 2 Hull 1 QPR 1 Derby 0 Reading 4 Swansea 4 Playing later (all times GMT) Bristol City v Sheffield United (1730), Nottingham Forest v West Brom (2000) TuesdayFulham v Preston (1945)