Football: English Championship results

English Championship results on Saturday, the final day of the regular season

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Saturday, the final day of the regular season: Birmingham 1 Blackburn 2 Bournemouth 1 Millwall 0 Derby 0 Cardiff 1 Huddersfield 2 Bristol City 0 Hull 1 Nottingham Forest 1 Luton 1 Reading 0 Peterborough 5 Blackpool 0 Preston 4 Middlesbrough 1 Sheffield United 4 Fulham 0 Stoke 1 Coventry 1Swansea 0 QPR 1West Brom 4 Barnsley 0