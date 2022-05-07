UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 07, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Football: English Championship results

English Championship results on Saturday, the final day of the regular season

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Saturday, the final day of the regular season: Birmingham 1 Blackburn 2 Bournemouth 1 Millwall 0 Derby 0 Cardiff 1 Huddersfield 2 Bristol City 0 Hull 1 Nottingham Forest 1 Luton 1 Reading 0 Peterborough 5 Blackpool 0 Preston 4 Middlesbrough 1 Sheffield United 4 Fulham 0 Stoke 1 Coventry 1Swansea 0 QPR 1West Brom 4 Barnsley 0

Related Topics

Peterborough Derby Bristol Bournemouth Reading Sheffield Middlesbrough Coventry Blackpool Luton Nottingham Stoke Cardiff Birmingham

Recent Stories

NATO Chief Says Russia's Nuclear Forces Show No Si ..

NATO Chief Says Russia's Nuclear Forces Show No Sign of Enhanced Readiness

31 seconds ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

33 seconds ago
 Massacre in Pir Dastgeer reminder of horrific huma ..

Massacre in Pir Dastgeer reminder of horrific human rights violations in IIOJK

34 seconds ago
 Death toll climbs to 25 in Havana hotel blast

Death toll climbs to 25 in Havana hotel blast

38 seconds ago
 Imran pushed country to verge of collapse: Hamza S ..

Imran pushed country to verge of collapse: Hamza Shehbaz

21 minutes ago
 Polling for Khalistan referendum in Italy on Sunda ..

Polling for Khalistan referendum in Italy on Sunday

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.