Football: English Championship Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 03, 2022 | 09:45 PM
English Championship results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Blackburn 2 Bristol City 3 Luton 1 Wigan 2 Millwall 2 Cardiff 0 Norwich 3 Coventry 0 Preston 0 Birmingham 1 Rotherham 1 Watford 1 Swansea 1 QPR 0 Playing Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated) Reading v Stoke City (1100 GMT) Huddersfield v Blackpool Hull v Sheffield United Playing Monday Middlesbrough v Sunderland (1900 GMT) Played FridayWest Brom 1 Burnley 1