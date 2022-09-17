UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Results

Published September 17, 2022

Football: English Championship results

English Championship results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Birmingham 0 Coventry 0 Burnley 2 Bristol City 1 Huddersfield 1 Cardiff 0 Luton 2 Blackburn 0 Millwall 2 Blackpool 1 Norwich 1 West Brom 1 Preston 0 Sheffield United 2 QPR 0 Stoke 0 Swansea 3 Reading 0 Watford 2 Sunderland 2 Wigan 0 Reading 1 Playing laterMiddlesbrough v Rotherham (1845 GMT)

