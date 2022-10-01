Football: English Championship Results
Muhammad Rameez Published October 01, 2022 | 09:16 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Blackburn 2 Millwall 1 Blackpool 0 Norwich 1 Bristol City 1 QPR 2 Cardiff 1 Burnley 1 Coventry 1 Middlesbrough 0 Reading 3 Huddersfield 1 Rotherham 0 Wigan 2 Sheffield United 1 Birmingham 1 Sunderland 0 Preston 0 West Brom 2 Swansea 3 Playing Sunday Stoke v Watford (1100 GMT) Played FridayHull 0 Luton 2