Football: English Championship Results
Muhammad Rameez Published October 13, 2022 | 02:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :English Championship result on Wednesday: Bristol City 2 Preston 1 Played TuesdayWigan 1 Blackburn 0
