Football: English Championship results

English Championship results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Bristol City 1 Millwall 2 Burnley 4 Swansea 0 Cardiff 0 Coventry 1 Luton 3 QPR 1 Middlesbrough 1 Blackburn 2 Preston 0 Stoke 2 Reading 0 West Brom 2 Rotherham 2 Huddersfield 1 Sheffield Utd 3 Blackpool 3 Sunderland 2 Wigan 1 Playing later (1845 GMT)Watford v Norwich