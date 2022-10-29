Football: English Championship Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 29, 2022 | 11:37 PM
English Championship results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Bristol City 1 Swansea 1 Burnley 2 Reading 1 Cardiff 1 Rotherham 0 Coventry 1 Blackpool 2 Huddersfield 1 Millwall 0 Hull 0 Blackburn 1 Luton 1 Sunderland 1 Norwich 3 Stoke 1 Preston 2 Middlesbrough 1 West Brom 0 Sheffield Utd 2 Wigan 0 Watford 1 Played FridayBirmingham 2 QPR 0