UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Results

Muhammad Rameez Published November 12, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Football: English Championship results

English Championship results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Bristol City 0 Watford 0 Cardiff 0 Sheffield Utd 1 Coventry 2 QPR 0 Huddersfield 0 Swansea 0 Hull 1 Reading 2 Luton 1 Rotherham 1 Norwich 1 Middlesbrough 2 Preston 2 Millwall 4 West Brom 2 Stoke 0 Wigan 2 Blackpool 1 Playing Sunday Burnley v Blackburn Played FridayBirmingham 1 Sunderland 2

Related Topics

Sunderland Bristol Swansea Reading Sheffield Middlesbrough Coventry Blackpool Norwich Luton Stoke Cardiff Sunday

Recent Stories

20 dead as Egypt minibus topples into canal

20 dead as Egypt minibus topples into canal

48 seconds ago
 Timoney scores brace of tries as 'underwhelming' I ..

Timoney scores brace of tries as 'underwhelming' Ireland beat 14-man Fiji

49 seconds ago
 US Democrats close in on Senate majority

US Democrats close in on Senate majority

51 seconds ago
 Youth should understand significance of vote: Ejaz ..

Youth should understand significance of vote: Ejaz Anwer Chohan

53 seconds ago
 European Commission Approves $234Mln of German Aid ..

European Commission Approves $234Mln of German Aid to Take Over Former Gazprom G ..

55 seconds ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.