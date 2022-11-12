Football: English Championship Results
Muhammad Rameez Published November 12, 2022 | 11:05 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Bristol City 0 Watford 0 Cardiff 0 Sheffield Utd 1 Coventry 2 QPR 0 Huddersfield 0 Swansea 0 Hull 1 Reading 2 Luton 1 Rotherham 1 Norwich 1 Middlesbrough 2 Preston 2 Millwall 4 West Brom 2 Stoke 0 Wigan 2 Blackpool 1 Playing Sunday Burnley v Blackburn Played FridayBirmingham 1 Sunderland 2