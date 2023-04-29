Football: English Championship Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 29, 2023 | 11:53 PM
English Championship results on Saturday: Bristol City 1 Burnley 2 Coventry 2 Birmingham 0 Hull 1 Swansea 1 Reading 1 Wigan 1 Sheffield United 4 Preston 1 Stoke 0 QPR 1 Sunderland 2 Watford 2 Playing later West Brom v Norwich
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) : (1630 GMT) Played Friday Blackpool 2 Millwall 3 Playing Sunday Cardiff v Huddersfield (1100) Playing MondayBlackburn v Luton (1630), Rotherham v Middlesbrough (1200)