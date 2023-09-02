Football: English Championship Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 02, 2023 | 09:47 PM
English Championship results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Birmingham 1 Millwall 1 Coventry 3 Watford 3 Ipswich 3 Cardiff 2 Leeds 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0 Leicester 0 Hull 1 Middlesbrough 0 QPR 2 Plymouth 3 Blackburn 0 Rotherham 2 Norwich 1 Stoke 0 Preston 2 Sunderland 5 Southampton 0Swansea 1 Bristol City 2West Brom 1 Huddersfield 2