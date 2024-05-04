Football: English Championship Results
English Championship results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:
West Brom 3 Preston 0
Birmingham 1 Norwich 0
Coventry 1 QPR 2
Ipswich 2 Huddersfield 0
Leeds 1 Southampton 2
Leicester 0 Blackburn 2
Middlesbrough 3 Watford 1
Plymouth 1 Hull 0
Rotherham 5 Cardiff 2
Sunderland 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2
Swansea 0 Millwall 1
