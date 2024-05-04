Football: English Championship results

Open Menu

Published May 04, 2024

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:

West Brom 3 Preston 0

Birmingham 1 Norwich 0

Coventry 1 QPR 2

Ipswich 2 Huddersfield 0

Leeds 1 Southampton 2

Leicester 0 Blackburn 2

Middlesbrough 3 Watford 1

Plymouth 1 Hull 0

Rotherham 5 Cardiff 2

Stoke 4 Bristol City 0

Sunderland 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2

Swansea 0 Millwall 1

